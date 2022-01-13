Pfizer jab works against COVID, not ignorance: US health expert

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.28 Crore (1,55,28,76,434) today. More than 63 lakh (63,92,572) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 33 lakh (33,12,573) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far," read a press statement from the Ministry.

