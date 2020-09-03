Pfizer, MSD to not bypass phase 3 studies for regulatory nod for vaccines

NEW DELHI: Global vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD) on Thursday said they will not seek regulatory approval for their covid-19 vaccine candidates without successfully completing a phase 3 study.

“We will not cut corners. Our phase 3 study will be the only one that will allow us to say if we have an effective and safe vaccine. If we don’t have result from phase 3 study, we will not submit, neither for approval nor for authorisation," Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said at a virtual press conference organized by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

A similar statement was also made by MSD chairman and CEO Kenneth C. Frazier at the press conference.

The assurance come at a time when there is increasing talk whether vaccine developers would seek emergency regulatory authorisation after bypassing the third phase of clinical trials, which is the biggest and most difficult of the phases.

In an interview to Financial Times earlier this week, US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn said the agency would consider authorising a vaccine before phase 3 clinical trials were complete, if they believed the benefits outweighed the risks.

The concerns have amplified after China and Russia have both approved or authorised the use of vaccines without completing phase 3 trials, which are the largest and most rigorous of all the tests.

Pfizer, along with German firm BioNTech SE, is developing a messenger RNA-based vaccine, which the company has said will be ready to seek some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020. The vaccine candidate is currently in phase 2/3 trial, and the two companies have so far enrolled 23,000 healthy adults for the trial which will measure how effective the vaccine is in immunising against the infectious respiratory disease.

MSD’s vaccine candidate, which it has developed with Institute Pasteur, Themis and University of Pittsburg, is currently in phase 1 trials.

MSD is also working on a novel antiviral drug MK-4482 in phase 2 clinical trials, with two trials anticipated to start in September 2020 evaluating treatment of both hospitalized and non-hospitalized patients.

