{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

American pharmaceutical Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech SE will likely request and approval across the world to use its vaccine against Covid-19 in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm's two top executives told Der Spiegel.

American pharmaceutical Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech SE will likely request and approval across the world to use its vaccine against Covid-19 in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm's two top executives told Der Spiegel.

"Already over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five to 11 year olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe," Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci told the news weekly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"Already over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five to 11 year olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe," Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci told the news weekly. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The confident statements underscore the lead that BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, holds in the race to win broad approval to vaccinate children below the age of 12 in Western countries.

The confident statements underscore the lead that BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, holds in the race to win broad approval to vaccinate children below the age of 12 in Western countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BioNTech has said it expected to file its regulatory dossier on the five to 11 year olds in September. It has also laid out plans to seek approval in children aged 6 months to 2 years later this year.

BioNTech has said it expected to file its regulatory dossier on the five to 11 year olds in September. It has also laid out plans to seek approval in children aged 6 months to 2 years later this year.

Tuereci also told Spiegel that final production steps were being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose pediatric version of its established Comirnaty vaccine. It is currently approved for adults and youngsters at least 12 years of age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tuereci also told Spiegel that final production steps were being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose pediatric version of its established Comirnaty vaccine. It is currently approved for adults and youngsters at least 12 years of age.

The raw trial data was now being prepared for a regulatory filing and "things are looking good, everything is going according to plan", Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel.

The raw trial data was now being prepared for a regulatory filing and "things are looking good, everything is going according to plan", Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Runner-up Moderna said on Thursday a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years was now fully enrolled and that it was working on the best dosage in another study involving infants as young as six months.

Runner-up Moderna said on Thursday a trial testing its shot in children between six and 11 years was now fully enrolled and that it was working on the best dosage in another study involving infants as young as six months.

Chile, which has relied heavily on Sinovac's shot, this month approved use of the vaccine in children over 6 years of age.

Chile, which has relied heavily on Sinovac's shot, this month approved use of the vaccine in children over 6 years of age. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel's health ministry said in July that children as young as five can get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot if they suffer from conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Israel's health ministry said in July that children as young as five can get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot if they suffer from conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the United States has administered 377,622,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 452,781,195 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the United States has administered 377,622,065 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 452,781,195 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 376,955,132 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 8 out of 450,584,465 doses delivered.

Those figures are up from the 376,955,132 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 8 out of 450,584,465 doses delivered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agency said 208,305,270 people had received at least one dose, while 177,433,044 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The agency said 208,305,270 people had received at least one dose, while 177,433,044 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}