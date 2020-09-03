Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial result by next month

Pharma giant Pfizer is likely to give update on its Covid-19 vaccine by October-end on whether a COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) it is developing is successful, and will submit it for approval immediately if that is the case, according to reports.

Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests as of Wednesday, its Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an online briefing sponsored by drug industry group International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers & Association, reported Reuters.

Pfizer has said it’s on track to have enough data for an authorization as early as October. Based on how quickly and where it’s currently recruiting people for its 30,000-person trial, it will probably be the first U.S. drugmaker with interim data, by October 15, but won’t have full results until November 17, Airfinity projects, according to Bloomberg reports.

The drug company has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine candidate, including at a plant in Belgium, Bourla added. It is in the race to come up with a vaccine with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, companies testing vaccines in the U.S., where the virus has spread more quickly than in Europe for the past several months, may have an advantage in potential volunteers and infections. AstraZeneca said it expects results later this year, depending on the rate of infection in the communities where it’s running trials. J&J said it still plans to start its late-stage trial this month, with first batches of vaccine available for potential emergency use in early 2021, pending the study results. Sinovac declined to comment. Moderna declined to comment on the time-frame for its data readouts.

The drugmakers have already made deals to supply hundreds of millions of doses to governments around the world.

The WHO has said any vaccine should be shown to be effective in at least half the people who get it to gain clearance. It will be important to follow participants in the trials long enough to see whether serious side effects emerge, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday. A premature approval would make it hard to continue studying the vaccine in randomized trials, she said. The agency counts 176 Covid-19 vaccines in development, of which 33 have entered human trials.

With agency inputs

