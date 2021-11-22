Pfizer says Covid shot 100% effective in adolescents after 4 months

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
No serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of follow-up after the second dose.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine's safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement.
"As the global health community works to increase the number of vaccinated people around the world, these additional data provide further confidence in our vaccine's safety and effectiveness profile in adolescents," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a statement.
"This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed. We look forward to sharing these data with the FDA and other regulators."
"This is especially important as we see rates of COVID-19 climbing in this age group in some regions, while vaccine uptake has slowed. We look forward to sharing these data with the FDA and other regulators."
The vaccine was granted "emergency use authorization" for adolescents by the US in May and the companies plan to soon seek full approval. The vaccine is currently only fully approved in people aged 16 and older.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The vaccine was granted "emergency use authorization" for adolescents by the US in May and the companies plan to soon seek full approval. The vaccine is currently only fully approved in people aged 16 and older.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among the 2,228 participants, there were 30 confirmed symptomatic Covid cases without evidence of prior infection, all in the placebo group.
Among the 2,228 participants, there were 30 confirmed symptomatic Covid cases without evidence of prior infection, all in the placebo group.
This corresponds to a vaccine efficacy of 100 percent. Efficacy was consistently high across gender, race, obesity levels and comorbidity status.