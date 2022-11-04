Pfizer says new Covid booster works better than old one in study

In a trial, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE compared blood samples from 36 people older than 55 who had received the bivalent booster to a control group of people over 55 who had received a fourth dose of the original shot. One month later, antibody levels against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants were four-fold higher in people who had received the bivalent shot when compared with people who had received another dose of the original vaccine, the companies said in a statement.