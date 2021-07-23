Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Pfizer says US govt buying 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer says US govt buying 200 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Premium
Roughly 86 million people have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the United States as of Thursday
1 min read . 06:47 PM IST Reuters

  • The government has an option to buy an updated version of the vaccine to address potential variants as well as new formulations of the vaccine, if available and authorized, the companies said

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses of their Covid-19 shot, setting up a stream of vaccine deliveries through next April.

The deal brings the total doses supplied to the U.S. to 500 million, enough to inoculate 250 million people. Separately, the partners are supplying the U.S. government with 500 million doses for donation to other countries.

“These additional doses will help the U.S. government ensure broad vaccine access into next year," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement. Some 110 million of the additional shots will be shipped this year, and the rest will be delivered no later than April 30, the companies said.

The U.S. has the option to acquire an updated version of the vaccine, if it’s available and authorized, to tackle potential variants, the companies added.

The deal comes amid debate over whether a booster will be necessary to top up immunity for people who’ve already had both doses of the two-shot vaccine. Pfizer has said it plans to request emergency authorization for a third booster dose, though health officials have signaled they’ll take a cautious approach to recommending one.

