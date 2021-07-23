Pfizer shot halts severe illness, allows infection in Israel

The data out of Israel, which had earlier access to vaccines than most anywhere else in the world, contrast with a study out of the U.K. That paper, published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offer 88% protection against symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant and 94% against the alpha variant that was first discovered in Britain. Public Health England also previously found that the Pfizer and BioNTech shot was 96% effective against hospitalization.