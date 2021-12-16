Pfizer shots and prior infection may protect better against Omicron: Scientists

Still, there are concerns that the muted number of hospitalizations and deaths in South Africa, even as daily cases hit a record on Wednesday, may be due to the level of prior infections. A recent antibody survey showed that in the province of Gauteng, the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, 72% of people had previously been infected with Covid-19. Other countries, which have had less intense waves of infections, may have a different experience. The age of participants may also be a factor. While the team lead by Sigal don’t