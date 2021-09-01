Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral Covid drug trial

Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral Covid drug trial

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Pfizer's mid-to-late-stage trial in 1,140 participants would study the therapy, PF-07321332, in combination with a low dose of ritonavir, which has been used with other antivirals too

American pharmaceutical Pfizer today said it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for coronavirus in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients.

Pfizer's mid-to-late-stage trial in 1,140 participants would study the therapy, PF-07321332, in combination with a low dose of ritonavir, which has been used with other antivirals too, the company statement read.

PF-07321332 is designed to block the activity of a key enzyme that is needed for the coronavirus to replicate.

“If successful, PF-07321332/ritonavir has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need, providing patients with a novel oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring hospitalization," the firm said.

The firm and its rivals, including US-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill to be taken on early signs of the illness.

To date, Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, administered intravenously, is the only approved antiviral treatment for coronavirus in the US.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir is already being studied in a late-stage trial in non-hospitalized patients to see if it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death.

The companies said on Wednesday they had started a late-stage trial of molnupiravir for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

Pfizer said in July if the PF-07321332 trial was successful, it would file for a potential emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter.

