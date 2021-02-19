Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Friday submitted data to U.S. Food and Drug Administration demonstrating the stability of their COVID-19 vaccine in standard pharmaceutical refrigerators, a change that could simplify distribution for the shot.

The partners submitted new data showing stability when the vaccine is stored at minus 25-to-minus 15 degrees Celsius (-13°F to 5°F), they said in a statement on Friday. Current protocol is for storage for up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures of -80ºC to -60ºC and shipping in a special thermal container. The vaccine can remain stored at these temperatures for up to 6 months.

The FDA submission includes stability data generated on batches manufactured over the past nine months of COVID-19 vaccine development, from the batches that supplied the earliest clinical trials through the commercial-scale batches currently in production. "These data also will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks," the partners said in a joint statement.

“If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement. The partners will keep looking for new formulations to make the vaccine easier to transport and use, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.

Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, along with Moderna Inc's two-dose vaccine, won the U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) and is being widely distributed as part of the country's mass vaccination efforts.

The vaccines are shipped in a specially-designed thermal container that can be used as temporary storage for a total of up to 30 days by refilling with dry ice every five days.

Before mixing with a saline diluent, the vaccine may also be refrigerated for up to five days at standard refrigerator temperature, between 2⁰C and 8⁰C (36⁰F and 46⁰F). If approved, the option to store at -25°C to -15°C (-13°F to 5°F) for two weeks would be in addition to this five-day option to store at standard refrigerator temperature. The vaccine is administered at room temperature by medical staff.

The cold storage necessary for messenger RNA vaccines is one complicating factor for vaccine rollout, particularly in countries without the necessary infrastructure. Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are shipped in a specially-designed thermal container, which if refilled periodically with dry ice, can be used as a makeshift ultra-cold freezer for as many as 30 days.





