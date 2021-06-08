American pharma giant, Pfizer , on Tuesday said that it will start a large study to test its coronavirus vaccine in children below 12 and selected a dosing regime for the trial, news agency Reuters reported.

The study will enroll as many as 4,500 children at over 90 clinical sites in the US, Finland, Poland and Spain, the American pharmaceutical company said.

The EU's drug watchdog had already approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was "well-tolerated" in children and there were no "major concerns" in terms of side effects, the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency had informed.

The vaccine has also been authorised for use in children as young as 12 in the United States and Canada.

The UK has also approved Pfizer/BoiNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15 years.

Data from clinical trials "is really showing that the vaccine is highly preventative" for young people.

The company said it has selected a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age and 3 micrograms for infants in the age group of 6 months to five.

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching "herd immunity" and taming the coronavirus pandemic.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in March that their two-dose vaccine regimen was shown to be safe and highly effective in a trial of 2,260 12- to 15-year-olds.

