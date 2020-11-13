Subscribe
Home >News >World >Pfizer to supply Israel with vaccine for 4 million people
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Pfizer to supply Israel with vaccine for 4 million people

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The aim is to receive the first batch of the shot in January, with larger amounts arriving in the following months, Netanyahu said
  • Israel has agreements with other companies that are also developing vaccines for the purchase of millions of additional doses

Israel has reached an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to buy 8 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, enough to innoculate 4 million people, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israel has reached an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to buy 8 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, enough to innoculate 4 million people, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The aim is to receive the first batch of the shot in January, with larger amounts arriving in the following months, Netanyahu said. The timetable is dependent on health authority approval, both in the US and in Israel, he said.

The aim is to receive the first batch of the shot in January, with larger amounts arriving in the following months, Netanyahu said. The timetable is dependent on health authority approval, both in the US and in Israel, he said.

Israel has agreements with other companies that are also developing vaccines for the purchase of millions of additional doses, according to the prime minister.

“Our national task is to make it possible for every person in Israel to be vaccinated, every person who wants it, without exception," Netanyahu said in remarks broadcast on radio and the Internet. More than 9 million people live in Israel, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel to Get Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine in January, Netanyahu Says

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

