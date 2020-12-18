Pfizer, US wrangle over vaccine pace while working toward pact

Pfizer didn’t take money from Operation Warp Speed for the research and development of its Covid-19 vaccine or to build out manufacturing capacity, but Slaoui said in the latest round of discussions the company was asking for the government’s help. He said Pfizer has asked the U.S. to exercise the Defense Production Act in order to get additional equipment and materials, such as tube filters and chemicals, so it can scale up quickly and deliver the additional doses in the second quarter of 2021.