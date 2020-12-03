Pfizer vaccine gets green signal in UK

The UK became the first Western country to approve a covid-19 vaccine, with its regulator clearing Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot ahead of decisions in the US and European Union.

The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that Pfizer and its German partner have said is 95% effective in preventing illness. The shot will be available in Britain from next week.

“This is going to be one of the biggest civilian projects in history," UK health secretary Matt Hancock said in a radio interview, with 50 hospitals preparing to administer the vaccine and 800,000 doses ready to be delivered from Belgium.

The UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said on Wednesday that the vaccine “met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness". Pfizer, along with Moderna Inc. and the University of Oxford’s partner, AstraZeneca Plc, has sprinted ahead in a bid to deliver covid vaccines in record time.

Pfizer and BioNTech earlier this week sought regulatory clearance for their vaccine in the European Union, putting the shot on track for potential approval there before the end of the year. In the US, a Food and Drug Administration panel is set to meet on 10 December to discuss the vaccine.

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

India, too, is expected to approve some of the covid-19 vaccine candidates. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is in a process to manufacture Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca, which is undergoing clinical trials in the country. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and will distribute it in India. Another coronavirus vaccine—Covaxin—is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Gujarat-based pharma giant Zydus Cadila Ltd is also developing an indigenous vaccine, which is in the second phase of clinical trials.

China has given authorization to its three front-runners for emergency use. Russia cleared the Sputnik V vaccine in August, while a second inoculation was approved in October, even as the last stage of trials to establish safety and efficacy are still on.

A successful immunization programme will help the global economy accelerate 4.9% in 2021 after shrinking about 4% this year, according to Bloomberg Economics.

For the UK, which is suffering one of the worst slumps among advanced nations this year, the vaccine could be a game-changer. Bloomberg Economics expects Britain’s gross domestic product to shrink 11.4% this year, the deepest contraction in 300 years, followed by 6% growth in 2021.

The British government in late November invoked a special rule allowing its drug regulator to move ahead of the EU as the country prepares for the Brexit transition period to conclude at the end of this year.

The Indian National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19, in consultation with state governments, has prepared a detailed blueprint of vaccine storage, distribution and administration, officials in the Union health ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government will ensure a vaccine reaches every Indian as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, India’s covid-19 burden continued to increase. The caseload exceeded 9.5 million on Wednesday. The number of daily new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours is 36,604. At least 77% of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,375.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via