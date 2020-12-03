Pfizer vaccine gets green signal in UK

India, too, is expected to approve some of the covid-19 vaccine candidates. Pune-based Serum Institute of India is in a process to manufacture Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca, which is undergoing clinical trials in the country. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and will distribute it in India. Another coronavirus vaccine—Covaxin—is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Gujarat-based pharma giant Zydus Cadila Ltd is also developing an indigenous vaccine, which is in the second phase of clinical trials.