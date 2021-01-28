OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study
The study also showed even better results against several key mutations from the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus. (REUTERS)
The study also showed even better results against several key mutations from the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus. (REUTERS)

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study

2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 07:16 AM IST Reuters

A study shows a less than two-fold reduction in antibody titer levels, indicating the vaccine would likely be effective in neutralizing a virus with the so-called E484K and N501Y mutations found in the South African variant

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appeared to lose only a small bit of effectiveness against an engineered virus with three key mutations from the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the U.S. drugmaker.

The study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), which has not yet been peer-reviewed, showed a less than two-fold reduction in antibody titer levels, indicating the vaccine would likely be effective in neutralizing a virus with the so-called E484K and N501Y mutations found in the South African variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at people during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo) (PTI01_26_2021_000453B)

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Tourists gather in front of the Gateway of India.

'Make Mumbai Union Territory', says Karnataka Deputy CM

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
The study also showed even better results against several key mutations from the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus.

Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African mutations: study

1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The third batch of three Rafale aircraft landed at an IAF base.

Covering 7000 km, three more Rafale jets land in India after flying non-stop from France

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had received the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in the new South African variant.

While these findings don't indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants, Pfizer and BioNTech are prepared to respond if a variant of SARS-CoV-2 shows evidence of escaping immunity by the COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said.

The scientists are currently engineering a virus with the full set of mutations and expect to have results from that in around two weeks, according to Pei-Yong Shi, an author of the study and a professor at UTMB.

The results are more encouraging than another non-peer-reviewed study from scientists at Columbia University earlier on Wednesday, which used a slightly different method and showed antibodies generated by the shots were significantly less effective against the South Africa variant.

One possible reason for the difference could be that the Pfizer findings are based on an engineered coronavirus, and the Columbia study used a pseudovirus based on the vesicular stomatitis virus, a different type of virus, UTMB's Shi said. He said he believes that finding in pseudoviruses should be validated using the real virus.

The study also showed even better results against several key mutations from the highly transmissible UK variant of the virus. Shi said they were also working on an engineered virus with the full set of mutations from that variant as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout