British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed the formal authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for mass use. The UK PM said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be made available across the country from next week.

"It’s fantastic that @MHRAgovuk has formally authorised the @Pfizer/@BioNTech_Group vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine will begin to be made available across the UK from next week," tweeted Boris Johnson after regulators gave the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

The British Prime Minister further added: "It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again."

It’s fantastic that @MHRAgovuk has formally authorised the @Pfizer/@BioNTech_Group vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine will begin to be made available across the UK from next week. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said it would take until spring to fully vaccinate the vulnerable population who wish to receive the jab.

UK clears Pfizer vaccine

Britain became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use today and informed that it will be rolled out from early next week.

The UK government said, "The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use."

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," it added.

UK's vaccine committee will decide which priority groups will get the jab first such as care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable, according to reports.

Britain Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week. Hospitals, he said, were already ready to receive it. "It is very good news," Hancock said.

India too is expecting to give authorisation to some of the coronavirus vaccines candidates. The country has been exploring various vaccines for the deadly virus.

A vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic is seen as the best chance for the world to get back to some semblance of normality amid Covid-19, which has left 1,487,936 people dead and 64,247,211 infected.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via