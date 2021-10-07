US drugmaker Pfizer and its German counterpart BioNTech said on Thursday that they have formally requested the US drug authorities for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.

“We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 (sic)," Pfizer wrote on Twitter.

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

"We're committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat," Pfizer said.

The company had said earlier in September that its Covid vaccine was found to be safe and produced a robust immune response in children aged 5-11 in Phase 2/3 trials.

The vaccine would be administered to this age group in a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms, given 21 days apart, as opposed to 30 micrograms given to beneficiaries aged 12 and above, they said.

The trial results are the first of their kind for children under 12, with a Moderna trial for six-11-year -olds still ongoing. Both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs are already being administered to adolescents over 12 and adults in countries around the globe.

Although children are considered less at risk of severe Covid, they have been infected in greater numbers in the latest coronavirus wave driven by the Delta variant.

In addition to this, inoculating young people is seen as key to keeping schools open and helping end the pandemic.

Following the announcement made by Pfizer, White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told CNN: "I think we can all agree that getting a safe and effective vaccine for kids five to 11 is a really important next step in our fight against the virus."

The FDA has previously said that once the formal submission was completed, the agency would complete its review "likely in a matter of weeks rather than months."

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been granted full FDA approval for those age 16 and up.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.