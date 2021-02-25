Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, Israel study shows

“This is the kind of vaccine that gives us hope that herd immunity may be possible," said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney who wasn’t involved with the study. At the levels of efficacy seen in Israel, she said, vaccinating about 60% to 70% of the population should be enough to prevent infections as well as illness and death and “have the best chance of resuming normal life and opening up society."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}