US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech pledged on Friday to deliver 1 billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine to poorer nations this year and another 1 billion next year, the boss of Pfizer announced.

"Pfizer and BioNTech are pledging to provide 2 billion doses of our Covid-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months," Albert Bourla said at a global health summit.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and the Indian government are at loggerheads over a demand by the US drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

India has not given any manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely rolled out, including Britain and the United States.

"The whole problem with Pfizer is the indemnity bond. Why should we sign it?" an Indian government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"If something happens, a patient dies, we will not be able to question them (Pfizer). If somebody challenges in a court of law, the central government will be responsible for everything, not the company," the source added.

