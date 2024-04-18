PG&E, Edison, California Apply for $2 Billion US Grid Grant
California energy agencies along with utility-owners PG&E Corp. and Edison International are applying for a $2 billion federal grant to improve the ability of the most-populous US state to hook up and deliver clean energy.
(Bloomberg) -- California energy agencies along with utility-owners PG&E Corp. and Edison International are applying for a $2 billion federal grant to improve the ability of the most-populous US state to hook up and deliver clean energy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message