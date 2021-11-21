HANOI : Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is set to pay an official visit to Japan from 22-25 November at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said that the trip will provide an opportunity for the two PMs to further discuss issues touched upon during their meeting at the recent UN climate conference (COP26) in the UK, mark a new milestone in bilateral ties, and lay the foundation for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

The meeting is also expected to help remove obstacles hindering economic development and exchanges due to COVID-19, creating new momentum for comprehensive development between the two countries.

This is Chinh's first official visit to Japan as Vietnam's Prime Minister.

The two PMs will discuss a wide range of issues including economics, trade, politics, security, cultural exchanges, and human resource cooperation, according to Ambassador Nam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.