1 min read.Updated: 21 Nov 2021, 07:42 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
HANOI :
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is set to pay an official visit to Japan from 22-25 November at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said that the trip will provide an opportunity for the two PMs to further discuss issues touched upon during their meeting at the recent UN climate conference (COP26) in the UK, mark a new milestone in bilateral ties, and lay the foundation for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.