As a student, catching assignment deadlines is one of the most herculean tasks. We usually set aside our tasks for hours despite the pressure it would put on our heads to finish them. And when the last hour finally starts, it is when we make every effort to stay focused. Everyone has experienced a phase where they put off finishing their assignments until the very last minute.

Recently a PhD student who was going through a similar situation had to post a sign asking people to avoid approaching.

The student had instructed others to avoid speaking with her in a note that was shared by Twitter user @Steve_Bingham92. The note mentioned that she is finishing her PhD work and that she is a terrible procrastinator who would stop working if someone spoke to her.

Take a look at the note here:

I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has grabbed more than 8,400 likes and more than 750 retweets.

Netizens started sharing similar notes they used to avoid people from distracting them. A user by the handle @NoDepret shared a picture of a note saying, “Please don't talk to me… I have to write but I have no self-control and will talk to you for 30 min."

A Twitter user commented, "I had to buy a pair of ear defenders in my PhD office. My colleagues were lovely and not that loud. I was just easily distracted!"

Another wrote, "One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words "Is this necessary?" everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left."

A third person said, "There should be an unwritten rule, if you are at your desk with your head/earphones in, then do not disturb. Even if they are off. I am guilty of breaking this rule, though."