Philadelphia shooting: 8 high school students wounded by gunfire at bus stand; 4th incident in a row
Eight Philadelphia high school students waiting for a bus were wounded in a shooting, with one critically injured. The suspects fired more than 30 shots from a car, hitting two buses. Officials released surveillance footage and urged the public to help identify the attackers.
Police say eight Philadelphia high school students waiting to board a city bus after classes Wednesday were wounded by gunshots from suspects who jumped from a car and opened fire, the fourth shooting on the transit system in as many days.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message