Philanthropist sister of Warren Buffett, Doris Buffett, dies at 92

Doris Buffett sifted through the hundreds of letters her brother received each year from people who wrote pleas for aid. Working with a group of volunteers, she identified the most deserving cases and vetted the requests. She used her resources to provide one-time gifts to help people who faced hardships: buying a used mobile home for a woman raising her three grandchildren in Maine, sending a wheelchair to someone in California, paying the funeral expenses for a manual laborer in Michigan whose teenage grandson committed suicide.