Philippine energy crisis: National emergency declared; transport workers declare two-day strike – Top updates

The Philippines has declared a state of national energy emergency in response to the war in Iran and the country’s economy. It has become the first country in the world to do so amid the Middle East conflict.
In an executive order on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said there is an “imminent danger of a critically low energy supply”. “Urgent measures are necessary” to ensure the stability of energy supplies, continuity of economic activity and the delivery of essential services, he said.
The Philippines imports 98% of its oil from the Gulf. As of March 20, the Southeast Asian nation said it had 45 days' worth of oil supplies left.
The last time the Philippines declared a state of national emergency was during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The country has implemented one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.
The declaration of national energy emergency will be in force for one year unless otherwise extended or lifted by the president.
(With agency inputs)