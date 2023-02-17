Home / News / World / Philippine governor wounded by gunmen who killed 4 of his bodyguards
Philippine governor wounded by gunmen who killed 4 of his bodyguards
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1 min read.10:11 PM ISTPTI
Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was shot in the waist, an aide was injured in the feet, and four bodyguards were killed by heavily armed men
Gunmen wounded a provincial governor and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy on Friday in a southern Philippine region with a long history of violent political conflicts and Muslim rebellion, officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gunmen wounded a provincial governor and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy on Friday in a southern Philippine region with a long history of violent political conflicts and Muslim rebellion, officials said.
Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was shot in the waist, an aide was injured in the feet, and four bodyguards were killed by heavily armed men as their convoy passed through a village on the boundary of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon provinces, police said.
Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. was shot in the waist, an aide was injured in the feet, and four bodyguards were killed by heavily armed men as their convoy passed through a village on the boundary of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon provinces, police said.
Adiong and his aide were hospitalised in stable condition, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, a brother of the governor, said on Facebook.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adiong and his aide were hospitalised in stable condition, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, a brother of the governor, said on Facebook.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Authorities did not immediately provide other details, including who was suspected of carrying out the attack.
Authorities did not immediately provide other details, including who was suspected of carrying out the attack.