At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured when a Philippine military C-130 aircraft crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country’s south, officials said.

Rescue and recovery efforts were continuing, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday. The aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew and the rest were army personnel, he said.

The plane crashed on landing shortly before noon Sunday in Bangkal village in Patikul, in Sulu province, military chief of staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said.

It was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city for deployment in Sulu, Gen. Sobejana said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said it was unlikely the aircraft came under fire and cited witnesses as saying that it appeared to have overshot the runway.

“It’s very unfortunate," Gen. Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."

Initial pictures showed the weather was apparently fine in Sulu although other parts of the Philippines were experiencing rains due to an approaching tropical depression. The airport in Sulu’s main town of Jolo is located a few miles from a mountainous area where troops have battled Abu Sayyaf. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

An air force official told the Associated Press that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot. The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity, lacking authority to speak publicly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.