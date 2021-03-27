OPEN APP
Philippine to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs to arrest surge in cases

Philippine to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs to arrest surge in cases

Filipino Catholics attend a mass wearing protective masks following confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Paranaque City (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 05:25 PM IST Reuters

The Philippines will reimpose stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a senior official said on Saturday, as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that put a bigger strain on hospitals.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures would be in effect from March 29 to April 4.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000. The country posted a record rise in three of the past five days.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Alex Richardson)

