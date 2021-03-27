Philippine to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs to arrest surge in cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Philippines will reimpose stricter quarantine measures in the capital Manila and nearby provinces, a senior official said on Saturday, as the country battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that put a bigger strain on hospitals.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000. The country posted a record rise in three of the past five days.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Alex Richardson)

