Philippines accuses China of illegal actions in South China Sea, water-cannoning their supplies 06 Aug 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The tensions are not new as other countries in the region like Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines reject China's claim over the areas of the South China Sea
The tensions in the South China Sea rose on Sunday as Philippine Coast Guard and Chinese Coast Guard engaged in a standoff with the Philippines accusing China of blocking and water-cannoning their military supply. The developments mark another attempt by China to assert its claims over the territories of the South China Sea.