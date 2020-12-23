Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting tomorrow on new virus strain

Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting tomorrow on new virus strain1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 07:04 AM IST
All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspended starting December 24 until December 31, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has banned all flights from the United Kingdom, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the European nation battles a more infectious COVID-19 strain.
All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspended starting December 24 until December 31, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.
All passengers who have been in the UK in the last 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
