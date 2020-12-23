Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting tomorrow on new virus strain
All passengers who have been in the UK in the last 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period.

Philippines bans all flights from Britain starting tomorrow on new virus strain

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST Neil Jerome Morales , Reuters

All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspended starting December 24 until December 31, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has banned all flights from the United Kingdom, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the European nation battles a more infectious COVID-19 strain.

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has banned all flights from the United Kingdom, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as the European nation battles a more infectious COVID-19 strain.

All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspended starting December 24 until December 31, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

1 min read . 07:42 AM IST

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST

All United Kingdom flights to the Philippines are suspended starting December 24 until December 31, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BioNTech CEO confident jab will work on new UK variant

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Confident Fauci receives Covid-19 vaccine in 'symbol' for US

2 min read . 07:47 AM IST

Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

1 min read . 07:42 AM IST

Industry bodies to ask govt to hold back implementation of new wage law

2 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

All passengers who have been in the UK in the last 14 days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.