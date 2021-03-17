Philippines bans entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb

Philippines bans entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19
MANILA : The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants.
The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants.
Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.
Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.
The exemptions to the rule include accredited officials of foreign governments, Filipino workers returning from overseas and cases that are considered to be an emergency.
The Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board on Tuesday capped passenger arrivals at Manila's international airport to a maximum of 1,500 per day from March 18 to April 19 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 631,320 people and killed 12,848 in the country.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.