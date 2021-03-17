Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Philippines bans entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb

Philippines bans entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb

Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte.
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Reuters

Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19

MANILA : The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants.

The Philippines' coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants.

Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Putin likely directed 2020 presidential election meddling: US report

3 min read . 06:44 AM IST

Delhi reports first case with South African variant of Covid-19 virus

2 min read . 06:27 AM IST

India’s IT firms to collaborate with Finland

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST

India pre-empted UK demand on alcohol

2 min read . 05:57 AM IST

Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Putin likely directed 2020 presidential election meddling: US report

3 min read . 06:44 AM IST

Delhi reports first case with South African variant of Covid-19 virus

2 min read . 06:27 AM IST

India’s IT firms to collaborate with Finland

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST

India pre-empted UK demand on alcohol

2 min read . 05:57 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The exemptions to the rule include accredited officials of foreign governments, Filipino workers returning from overseas and cases that are considered to be an emergency.

The Philippines' Civil Aeronautics Board on Tuesday capped passenger arrivals at Manila's international airport to a maximum of 1,500 per day from March 18 to April 19 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 631,320 people and killed 12,848 in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.