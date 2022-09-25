Home / News / World / Philippines begins preparations as Super Typhoon Noru approaches
Philippines begins preparations as Super Typhoon Noru approaches
2 min read.12:05 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
Noru is forecast to continue strengthening and may make landfall on Sunday with peak winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) to 205 kmh.
The strong winds may further gust up to 240 kmh.
Several areas have been placed under the highest cyclone warning in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Noru intensifies towards the country, according to the news agency Bloomberg.
According to the state weather bureau Pagasa, Noru is forecast to continue strengthening and may make landfall on Sunday with peak winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour) to 205 kmh. The strong winds may further gust up to 240 kmh.
The forecasters stated that these strong winds will be accompanied by heavy torrential rains and Noru is expected to sustain typhoon intensity as it crosses the Philippines.
Citing local government units, ABS-CBN said that school classes have also been temporarily suspended in some areas including Metro Manila. It added that work in Manila's local government was also suspended, except for teams involved in emergency response, the report said, citing Mayor Honey Lacuna.
The officials also said that preemptive evacuations have started in the Quezon and Aurora provinces which are likely to be the first sites of landfall for the typhoon later on Sunday. Over 1,200 people have been stranded because of preparatory measures in the areas.
Every year, about 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines causing loss of lives and damage to agriculture, homes, and infrastructure, as per Bloomberg reports.
The weather office also warned of “at times torrential rains" in Metro Manila and 20 provinces from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.
Weather forecaster Robb Gile as quoted by news agency AFP, said Noru's rapid intensification as it neared land was "unprecedented". The meteorology agency said its wind speeds had increased by 90 kilometres per hour in 24 hours.
