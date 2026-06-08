Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami possible ‘within 3 hours’ in region, multiple buildings collapse

Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates: A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude on Monday morning struck the southern coast of the Philippines, sending tsunami alerts in the region. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves were possible “within the next three hours” along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. Track Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates at Livemint.

One person has lost his life in the Philippines earthquake. There have been several reports of damages sustained by a number of buildings in the country's Mindanao. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) off the island of Mindanao, USGS said. Tsunami warning has also been issued in Malaysia. Stay tuned for Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates.