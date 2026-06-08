Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami possible ‘within 3 hours’ in region, multiple buildings collapse

Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates: A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude on Monday morning struck the southern coast of the Philippines, sending tsunami alerts in the region. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves were possible “within the next three hours” along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. Track Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates at Livemint.
One person has lost his life in the Philippines earthquake. There have been several reports of damages sustained by a number of buildings in the country's Mindanao. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) off the island of Mindanao, USGS said. Tsunami warning has also been issued in Malaysia. Stay tuned for Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates.
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A fast food restaurant, Jollibee, has collapsed after the massive earthquake in Philippines and a man was heard letting out a dreadful cry as the building did.
He said, “Lord, it has really collapsed! It has really collapsed! The building has really collapsed!”
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has killed at least one person, police said.
Multiple buildings have collapsed after the quake.
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Philippines seismology agency expects wave heights of more than one metre above normal tides following earthquake.
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A Jollibee building has collapsed in General Santos of the Philippines after the massive earthquake.
Note: Mint couldn't independently verify the video
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory on Monday along swathes of its Pacific coast after a major earthquake off the Philippines.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that tsunamis of up to one metre (three feet) were projected to hit different regions from 11:30 am (0230 GMT).
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