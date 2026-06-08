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Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami possible ‘within 3 hours’ in region, multiple buildings collapse

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami waves were possible ‘within the next three hours’ along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea after a massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines. Track Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates.

Written By Chanchal
Updated8 Jun 2026, 07:32:48 AM IST
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: This image from a video shows dust and debris outside a building after a powerful earthquake in General Santos city on the island of Mindanao
Philippines Earthquake LIVE: This image from a video shows dust and debris outside a building after a powerful earthquake in General Santos city on the island of Mindanao(AP)

Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates: A major earthquake of 7.8 magnitude on Monday morning struck the southern coast of the Philippines, sending tsunami alerts in the region. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves were possible “within the next three hours” along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea. Track Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates at Livemint.

One person has lost his life in the Philippines earthquake. There have been several reports of damages sustained by a number of buildings in the country's Mindanao. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) off the island of Mindanao, USGS said. Tsunami warning has also been issued in Malaysia. Stay tuned for Philippines Earthquake LIVE Updates.

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8 Jun 2026, 07:32:43 AM IST

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: ‘Lord, it has really collapsed!’ says a man who witnesses Jollibee fast food restaurant collapsing

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A fast food restaurant, Jollibee, has collapsed after the massive earthquake in Philippines and a man was heard letting out a dreadful cry as the building did.

He said, “Lord, it has really collapsed! It has really collapsed! The building has really collapsed!”

8 Jun 2026, 07:08:09 AM IST

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: One dead, multiple buildings collapse in Philippines

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has killed at least one person, police said.

Multiple buildings have collapsed after the quake.

8 Jun 2026, 06:55:29 AM IST

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Expect waves of more than 1 metre in Philippines

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Philippines seismology agency expects wave heights of more than one metre above normal tides following earthquake.

8 Jun 2026, 06:53:46 AM IST

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Jollibee building collapse in General Santos - Watch

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: A Jollibee building has collapsed in General Santos of the Philippines after the massive earthquake.

Note: Mint couldn't independently verify the video

8 Jun 2026, 06:43:33 AM IST

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Japan issues tsunami advisory after Philippines quake

Philippines Earthquake LIVE: Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory on Monday along swathes of its Pacific coast after a major earthquake off the Philippines.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that tsunamis of up to one metre (three feet) were projected to hit different regions from 11:30 am (0230 GMT).

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HomeNewsWorldPhilippines Earthquake LIVE: Tsunami possible ‘within 3 hours’ in region, multiple buildings collapse

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