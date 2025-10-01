Philippines earthquake: Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘trapped’ on 19th floor apartment - here's what we know

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was reportedly left “trapped” on the 19th floor of a residential building in the Philippines after the country’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade, the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister revealed.

Samantha Markle wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that her 81-year-old father, who moved to the Philippines earlier this year, has been unable to leave his apartment since the 6.9-magnitude quake struck on Tuesday.

“My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake and he can’t walk and he is trapped,” she wrote, adding that while he is safe for now, “plans are being made” to ensure he won’t be caught in such a situation again.

See the tweet here:

According to the New York Post, Thomas Markle — a retired television lighting director — had earlier relocated to the Philippines to “start afresh” with his son, Thomas Jr.

Meanwhile, rescue teams in the Philippines continue to search for survivors. Sniffer dogs and backhoes were deployed to comb through collapsed homes and damaged structures. Officials confirmed that at least 69 people were killed and more than 200 others injured, warning that the toll could rise further as aftershocks continue.

The powerful quake, among the most severe to hit the region in over a decade, struck late at night when many were at home, making it even more devastating. Authorities have not yet released figures on the number of people still missing.