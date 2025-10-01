Subscribe

Philippines earthquake: PM Modi expresses condolences as 69 killed in 6.9 magnitude quake, assures India's support

Riya R Alex
Updated1 Oct 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts after 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts after 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines. (DD/ANI Video Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow for the earthquake victims in the Philippines and extended prayers for the injured, emphasising India's support during this difficult period.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time.”

The post comes after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines on September 30, reportedly killing around 69 individuals. The earthquake's epicenter was roughly 19 kms northeast of Bogo, a coastal city in Cebu province with a population of around 90,000, where approximately half of the reported deaths occurred. The quake was triggered by movement along an undersea fault line at a dangerously shallow depth of 5 kms, AP reported citing officials.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

 
 
