Philippines earthquake today: Deadly tremors jolt Southeast Asian country | Watch viral videos of violent shaking

An intense 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, October 1-, following which widespread power outages were reported. The massive tremors triggered fears of a possible tsunami and aftershocks across the region.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tremor was centered at sea about 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province. The violent shaking was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

This disastrous shallow quake comes a day after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:30 am local time on October 9, 2025. The epicentre of the previous quake was located three kilometres north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometres.