Philippines landfill collapse: At least 1 killed, 38 missing as mountain of trash comes crashing down—watch video

At least one person was killed and 38 reported missing after a landfill collapsed in the central Philippines.

News agency AFP reported that dozens of sanitation worker in the southeast Asian country were buried on Thursday afternoon after a mountain of trash collapsed on them at the Bianliw Landfill in the city of Cebu, home to around one million people and a popular tourist destination.

Videos posted by local media outlets seemed to suggest that not just trash, but structures in the landfill also collapsed.

Clips posted on social media also showed chaos as rescuers rushed against time to save the trapped workers.

As of 7.20 am local time on Friday, 12 workers had been rescued from underneath the mountain of trash, and search and rescue operations are still underway.

The rescued workers are currently undergoing treatment at two hospitals, with seven admitted to the Visayas Medical Center and five admitted to the NorthGen Hospital.

Cebu mayor Nestor Archival said that multiple agencies had been pressed into service for rescue operations, adding that special services would be provided to families of those affected, including the setting up of temporary shaded areas near the site of the accident.

"Dedicated personnel will be assigned to provide hourly updates to the families of victims to ensure timely, accurate, and transparent information," Mayor Archival said in an update on Friday.

The mayor said that the deceased worker was a 22-year-old female, and that burial assistance and other support has been extended to her family.

It is currently unclear what led to the collapse.

"We don't know what caused the collapse. It wasn't raining at all," Marge Parcotello, a civilian staff member of the police department in Consolacion, a town that shares a common boundary with the dump site, was quoted as saying by AFP.