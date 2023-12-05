Philippines: People evacuate buildings in Manila after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
After an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, government workers left senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings in the Philippine capital Manila, says local media
People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media.
