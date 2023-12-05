comScore
Philippines: People evacuate buildings in Manila after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
Philippines: People evacuate buildings in Manila after 5.9 magnitude earthquake

 Reuters

After an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, government workers left senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings in the Philippine capital Manila, says local media

Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province on December 3, 2023, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake late on December 2. AFPPremium
Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province on December 3, 2023, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake late on December 2. AFP

People evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off Luzon, according to the state seismology agency and images shared by media on social media.

The Philippines' seismology agency said on X social media platform that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks. It recorded the earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometres (49.09 miles).

Images shared by local media on X showed government workers leaving senate, presidential palace, justice ministry buildings. Students also vacated universities.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had earlier recorded the quake at magnitude 6.2 before downgrading to 6.0.

Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 02:42 PM IST
