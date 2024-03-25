Philippines Says China Coast Guard Blasted Water Cannon at Boat in Disputed Sea
The Philippines on Saturday said a Filipino civilian boat was severely damaged and some of its crew members were injured when two China Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at it, in the latest confrontation between the two nations in the disputed South China Sea.
