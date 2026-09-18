Philippines school shooting: 2 killed, 4 injured in South Cotabato

At least two people were killed while seven others suffered injuries in a shooting incident at a school in Philippines on Friday, AFP reported. This was the country's third deadly school shooting since June.

According to Reuters, the incident took place in South ​Cotabato's Banga National High School. Rescuers received a call about gunfire at around 1.30 pm (local time).

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"From what I know, they are both students. There's really no complete details as of now," a disaster worker told AFP.

It is not immediately clear if one or more shooters were involved.

South Cotabato provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo said: "For now, we are trying to let our fellow citizens know that the situation is stable and the case is contained."

Visuals of the aftermath of that attack have surfaced on social media. A video that has been widely shared shows a man carrying a wounded child from the school. Mint could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

Earlier this month, drills across the nation were carried out to strengthen security after two school shootings in recent months shook Philippines

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