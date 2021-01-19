Philippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise

Philippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:06 PM IST
With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia
The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday, adding to deals for a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sinovac.
With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia.
Italian PM Conte pleads for Senate support ahead of confidence vote3 min read . 07:23 PM IST
India must remain an integral part of global economy: Amitabh Kant2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
India to supply Covid vaccines to 6 countries from tomorrow in a phased manner: MEA1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
MeitY collaborates with Amazon to set up India’s first quantum computing lab1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
President Rodrigo Duterte has said he preferred that the Philippines sources its Covid-19 vaccines from either China or Russia and on Tuesday Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told state-owned PTV network that late-stage clinical trial applications from Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals have been approved.
Duterte wants to take the Sinovac vaccine as soon as it is available, but without media coverage of the vaccination, Roque told a regular news conference.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.