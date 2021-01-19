Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home >News >World >Philippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise
A health worker conducts mock vaccination during a simulation exercise for the coronavirus disease vaccination

Philippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Reuters

With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia

The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday, adding to deals for a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sinovac.

The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday, adding to deals for a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sinovac.

With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia.

With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he preferred that the Philippines sources its Covid-19 vaccines from either China or Russia and on Tuesday Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told state-owned PTV network that late-stage clinical trial applications from Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals have been approved.

Duterte wants to take the Sinovac vaccine as soon as it is available, but without media coverage of the vaccination, Roque told a regular news conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

