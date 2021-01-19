Philippines to buy 20 million Moderna vaccine doses as Covid-19 cases rise

With more than 504,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths, as of Tuesday, the Philippines has the second-highest level of infections in Southeast Asia

The Philippines will buy 20 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday, adding to deals for a total of 72 million doses from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sinovac.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he preferred that the Philippines sources its Covid-19 vaccines from either China or Russia and on Tuesday Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told state-owned PTV network that late-stage clinical trial applications from Sinovac and Clover Biopharmaceuticals have been approved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Duterte wants to take the Sinovac vaccine as soon as it is available, but without media coverage of the vaccination, Roque told a regular news conference.

