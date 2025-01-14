The annual ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’, encourages participants to travel pantless on the subway. The event has grown popular globally, featuring hundreds in various underwear styles, all aiming to bring fun and silliness to their routine.

Hundreds of men donned their best tuxedos, coats, and t-shirts, only to pair them with their favourite underpants for the 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in London. The annual event witnessed people flaunting an array of underwear styles, from black Y-fronts to grey boxers.

The participants met in Chinatown before heading to Tube stations. The event, held on January 12, saw many participants despite freezing temperatures. It has gained significant popularity over the years.

No trousers tube ride: Why does men travel without trousers once in year? The event is organised yearly to break monotony and encourage people to do something silly yet fun. Pantless participants boarded the first train early in the morning, taking selfies, grinning at each other, and posing inside the train.

London men walk in underwear for one day | See pics

People pose during the 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in London, Britain January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

A man sits by the platform of an underground station, during the annual event 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in London, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

People participate in the 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in London, Britain January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

People walk along an underground station's platform as they take part in the annual event 'No Trousers Tube Ride' in London, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

No trousers tube ride: It all started with a joke The event had no clear beginning; however, it became an annual trend after local comedian Charlie Todd came up with the funny idea of walking “without trousers onto a subway train," reported AP.

Todd's funny idea was executed for the first time in 2002, when men came out in large numbers without trousers. The event was organised on a great scale in London in 2009.

Charlie Todd's idea stemmed from a funny situation where someone walked onto a subway train in the middle of winter wearing hat, gloves, scarf — everything but underwear?

“It would be unusual in New York, although you can see anything on our subway system, but what would really be funny is if at the next stop, a couple of minutes later, when the doors open and additional persons got on, not wearing trousers as well," Todd told the BBC. “And they act like they don’t know each other, and they act like … it’s no big deal and they just forgot their trousers.’’