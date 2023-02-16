Photos | Unseen footage of Titanic wreckage shot in 1986 released

Rare video footage showing the Titanic ship on the floor of the Atlantic is being released on Thursday. The footage is being released, decades after more than a century after the ship hit an iceberg and sunk.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) will be releasing the footage of the Titanic ocean liner that sank on 14 April 1912 in the Atlantic.

According to the Reuters news agency, the footage was shot about 2 miles (3 km) below the ocean's surface, just months after explorers found the wreckage in 1985. WHOI and the French National Institute of Oceanography found the sunken ship broken in two pieces southeast of Canada's Newfoundland on 1 September 1985.

View Full Image Titanic's rare footages (via REUTERS)

However, most of the footage has not been released publicly till now.

Since the discovery, several documentaries about the Titanic have shown footage of the wreckage scene. Some brief clips of the original dives have been aired, but Wednesday will see the release of a longer 80-minute video of uncut footage on YouTube.

The Titanic, thought to be nearly impregnable when it was built, was the largest ocean liner in service at the time. It struck an iceberg on April 14 as it made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York.

More than 1,500 people died in the sinking, prompting outrage over a lack of lifeboats on board.

The unveiling of the footage has been timed with the re-release of director James Cameron's 1997 film "Titanic" on its 25th anniversary. The movie won 11 Academy Awards, including for best picture.