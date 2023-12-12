The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, dropped their family Christmas card. And, it has sparked a buzz across social media. Featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the photo set against a grey backdrop has become the talk of the town, for reasons both festive and controversial.

The eldest, George, sported a sharp Polo Ralph Lauren shirt paired with black trousers. Charlotte went for a more relaxed vibe in jeans and plimsolls. But, it's not just the fashion choices that have caught the eye of netizens.

NBCUniversal's former hotshot, Mike Sington, didn't hold back his thoughts to his 1,20,000 followers. He quipped that the photo seemed like it was snapped in a shopping mall studio. His take went viral, racking up views and likes, and stirring a debate on the aesthetics of the royal photo.

Guardian columnist Zoe Williams chimed in, suggesting the Wales family tried to emulate a 'casual California cool' vibe, a style more associated with Harry and Meghan.

“William is smiling like you owe him money," she wrote. “Kate looks quite showbiz and sassy, like she might have a shot at her own show, if she could just sort out a more believable ensemble. George, self-possessed, does not smile while Louis has unwilling participant at the orthodontist energy. Charlotte, however, has smile enough for the whole lot of them."

Over at The Times, Fashion Director Karen Dacre was all praises for Charlotte. Dacre hailed her as a budding style icon, noting her standout appearance in the photo. The young royal's fashion sense, she noted, could give her a run for the title of a future fashion queen.

“Relatability and an unmistakable breed of modern glamour is the message William and Kate will share with the world this December as they unveiled their annual card — and a fashionable new look — last night," she wrote.

'Where's William's Leg?'

The plot thickened with eagle-eyed observers questioning the photo's authenticity. Speculation ran wild on social media, with users puzzled over Prince William's seemingly missing left leg. Was it a Photoshop fail or just a trick of the eye? The debate raged on.