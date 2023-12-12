comScore
Business News/ News / World/  'Photoshop fail': William-Kate's family pic for Christmas receives online banter
‘Photoshop fail’: William-Kate’s family pic for Christmas receives online banter

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

William-Kate’s family pic for Christmas has received online banter as some claim it is photoshopped.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in a Christmas pic (X/@KensingtonRoyal)Premium
Prince William and Kate Middleton in a Christmas pic (X/@KensingtonRoyal)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, dropped their family Christmas card. And, it has sparked a buzz across social media. Featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the photo set against a grey backdrop has become the talk of the town, for reasons both festive and controversial.

The eldest, George, sported a sharp Polo Ralph Lauren shirt paired with black trousers. Charlotte went for a more relaxed vibe in jeans and plimsolls. But, it's not just the fashion choices that have caught the eye of netizens.

NBCUniversal's former hotshot, Mike Sington, didn't hold back his thoughts to his 1,20,000 followers. He quipped that the photo seemed like it was snapped in a shopping mall studio. His take went viral, racking up views and likes, and stirring a debate on the aesthetics of the royal photo.

Guardian columnist Zoe Williams chimed in, suggesting the Wales family tried to emulate a 'casual California cool' vibe, a style more associated with Harry and Meghan.

Also Read: Veteran UK police officers sentenced for sending racist messages about Meghan Markle, Royal Family

“William is smiling like you owe him money," she wrote. “Kate looks quite showbiz and sassy, like she might have a shot at her own show, if she could just sort out a more believable ensemble. George, self-possessed, does not smile while Louis has unwilling participant at the orthodontist energy. Charlotte, however, has smile enough for the whole lot of them."

Also Read: Kate Middleton can’t trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore, new book says

Over at The Times, Fashion Director Karen Dacre was all praises for Charlotte. Dacre hailed her as a budding style icon, noting her standout appearance in the photo. The young royal's fashion sense, she noted, could give her a run for the title of a future fashion queen.

Also Read: Royal family didn't inform Harry of the Queen's death but...: 5 shocking revelations from tell-all book

“Relatability and an unmistakable breed of modern glamour is the message William and Kate will share with the world this December as they unveiled their annual card — and a fashionable new look — last night," she wrote.

'Where's William's Leg?'

The plot thickened with eagle-eyed observers questioning the photo's authenticity. Speculation ran wild on social media, with users puzzled over Prince William's seemingly missing left leg. Was it a Photoshop fail or just a trick of the eye? The debate raged on.

“Photoshop fail!! There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer did not notice??" wrote one user on Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
