PIA says blackbox recovered from Karachi plane crash site

PIA says blackbox recovered from Karachi plane crash site1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential area of Karachi on Friday
KARACHI : The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from site of a place crash in Karachi, an airline spokesman said on Saturday.
"The black box had been found late yesterday, we are handing it over to the inquiry board," Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said, clarifying that both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder were found.
A PIA Airbus jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a crowded residential district of the city of Karachi on Friday afternoon after twice trying to land at the airport.
